Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally is a GO!

Indian Motorcycles
By Jacquelyn Kisic
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s that time of the year when the rumbling starts kicking in..

Thunder Beach organizers say this year’s rally... is a go.

“We are having an event, we just got permit approved by the city manager,” said Joe Biggs president of Thunder Beach Productions.

Thunder Beach Productions advertisements for Thunder Beach
With the rally being approved, the team is excited to drive their plans forward.

And local vendors are geared up for the economic boost.

“Oh my goodness, this is going to be a tremendous impact, I mean, obviously we are based on tourism and it’s going to be a huge impact for everybody all businesses.... and of course it’s all geared towards motorcycles,” said Randy Moore, General Manager of Indian Motorcycles in Panama City Beach.

The fall rally draws crowds from all around.

“We know that there are a lot of people who made reservations in advance of us even getting permitted, so we knew that thousands of people would be coming in,” said Biggs.

The rumble from the rally is taking place from October 20th through the 24th.

According to Biggs riding his bike is therapeutic.

“I just enjoy having the wind in my face. It’s therapy and a lot of people who ride motorcycles will tell you that it’s very therapeutic for them,” said Biggs.

And having that mindset, Biggs asks everyone to be mindful of the riders who will be here at the end of October.. and be ready to share the road.

For more information, you can go on to Thunder Beach Productions Website or Thunder Beach Facebook page.

