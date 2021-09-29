Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The warm and humid weather continues over Northwest Florida. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy w/lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. On Wednesday we will see highs in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be around 10-20%. The warm and humid weather continues through the weekend with minimal rain chances.

