The Walton County Managed Beach Vendor Program to see some changes

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Managed Beach Vendor Program in Walton County is getting some changes. The current contract expires at the end of October.

At a county commission meeting Tuesday the board approved a request for proposal, for concession services for the program.

So instead of the county leading the Managed Beach Vendor Program, they are putting it out for bid, the smaller vendors can still operate, just under a different concessionaire.

Some concerned small business beach vendors at the commission meeting were under the impression the new proposal would put them out of business.

”As long as the co-op component remains in the concession agreement which will be part of the RFP that is not a valid concern. They will still be able to operate on the beaches under this co-op or participating vendor program,” TDC Beach operations Director Brian Kellenberger said.

Kellenberger says essentially the request for the proposal, which was approved, takes the program from a no compete-no bid process to a competitive bid process.

