Walton County might be seeing record breaking rainfall in 2021

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you haven’t noticed, it has rained a lot this year especially in the last few months.

In Walton County Forest Area Supervisor Walter Bowers said as of two weeks ago there was a nine-inch surplus of rain.

Bowers said if the weather patterns keep up the way they have, the county is on track to have a record-breaking rainfall year.

“A lot of it is going to depend on the cold fronts and if we have any stall lines or any tropical systems but we are in an extremely wet pattern right now compared to years past,” Bowers said.

Bowers said typically when there is a wet summer the spring ends up being dry leading to more fires. That will be something the area will have to look out for.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.