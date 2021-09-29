Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

The mostly dry weather pattern continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night here in the panhandle w/lows in the upper 60s inland w/low 70s at the coast. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy heading into Thursday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. There may be a few showers, but rain chances will remain small... 10-20%. The forecast remains warm and dry through the weekend with more sunshine. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s. The weather pattern may switch next week allowing for better rain chances over our area.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October
Tyndall Air Force Base officials say there is not an active shooter on the base after reports...
Air Force officials confirm no active shooter situation at Tyndall Air Force Base
Freeport trainer dies suddenly, his family and the Bulldogs mourning the loss
Freeport football team dealing with heavy hearts this week
Panama City Police are looking for these suspects in connection with multiple car thefts.
Investigation underway for several stolen vehicles in Panama City
The clock is ticking for the parent company of Ben and Jerry's ice cream as the state says it...
Ben & Jerry’s ice cream now a scrutinized company

Latest News

Rain chances will remain low through the weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says some in the Panhandle will have a chance for rain today.
Wednesday Forecast
Warm and humid weather continues
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Warm and humid weather continues
Tuesday Evening Forecast