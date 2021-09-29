Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night here in the panhandle w/lows in the upper 60s inland w/low 70s at the coast. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy heading into Thursday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. There may be a few showers, but rain chances will remain small... 10-20%. The forecast remains warm and dry through the weekend with more sunshine. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s. The weather pattern may switch next week allowing for better rain chances over our area.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.