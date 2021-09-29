Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

We’re monitoring a deck of clouds moving in from the Gulf with a few light showers possible if it can hold together. So we’ll want to keep the umbrellas handy today as some of us may deal with a bit of rain for the morning commute. We’ll also see a few spotty showers develop for some in the afternoon. Otherwise, there’s a bit of fog developing out the door again for some of the same locations that saw it yesterday.

We’re warm and humid out the door again today with most getting started closer to 70 degrees this morning. With partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead today, and not as much sunshine as days prior, we’ll still manage to warm into the mid 80s.

The showers and thunderstorms we’ve been monitoring all week over Louisiana and Mississippi are trying to slide a bit further east today. Our ridge of high pressure has weakened a bit and that will allow for some of us to deal with a few spotty showers today. They’ll be found largely in the Western Panhandle and possibly for those along the coast as well. We’ll say those west of Hwy77 may want to grab the umbrellas as some of the storms could produce some heavy rains today in isolated areas.

We’ll see this chance stick around for another day as we await an upper level ridge of high pressure to strengthen for the end of the week. By Friday and Saturday we’ll see our skies clear out as the ridge strengthens and temperatures will also warm in a bit more sunshine to finish the week.

Bottom Line...

Highs may even approach 90 for some to finish off the work week and start the weekend. For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with a small chance for a quick shower or rumble of thunder in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us with a bit more cloud cover sticking around into Thursday with low end rain chances.

