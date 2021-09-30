Advertisement

Dink for Pink in the name of Breast Cancer Awareness

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Breast Cancer Awareness Month right around the corner, a fundraiser is looking to raise funds for the cause while having fun.

Dink for Pink is a pickleball fundraiser being held on October 9th at the Hammock Bay Pickleball Courts in Freeport. The event will swing into action at 9 a.m. The pickleball fundraiser is raising money for the Foye Belle Foundation.

There will be food trucks, vendors, incredible raffles, and Dink for Pink and Foye Belle shirts available for purchase.

Before the event, you can visit the Freeport Farmers Market on October 3rd to make a donation to the Foye Belle Blue Bag initiative. You can visit the farmers market Facebook page here.

You can contact Helen Dunham for more information at Helen1059@yahoo.com or visit the Dink for Pink Facebook page here.

To learn more about the Foye Belle Foundation or the pickleball fundraiser, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

