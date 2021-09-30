Advertisement

Equal Justice Initiative announces expanded Legacy Museum in Alabama

By Valorie Lawson, WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new and expanded Legacy Museum is opening this week in Alabama, the Equal Justice Initiative announced.

WSFA reported The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration will open Friday in downtown Montgomery. Free admission will be offered through Sunday.

After opening weekend, EJI says access to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum can be purchased in a single ticket costing $5.

The new Legacy Museum, according to EJI, provides visitors with a comprehensive history of the United States with a focus on the legacy of slavery. It presents exhibits and information about the Transatlantic Slave Trade, a detailed examination of Reconstruction and an expanded set of exhibits on the civil rights era.

Bryan Stevenson, the executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, says the museum is located on the site of a former cotton warehouse where enslaved people were forced to labor in bondage. Stevenson says the city’s history makes it an ideal location for the museum.

Lynchings, codified racial segregation, and the emergence of over-incarceration in the 20th Century are examined in-depth and brought to life through film, images, and first-person narratives inside the museum’s new exhibits.

“We believe that understanding our nation’s past is critical to finding a way forward on a range of contemporary issues. We’re proud that the Legacy Museum can play a vital role in helping people learn American history that’s often not taught and empower everyone to build healthier communities,” said Bryan Stevenson, EJI’s Executive Director.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October
Freeport trainer dies suddenly, his family and the Bulldogs mourning the loss
Freeport football team dealing with heavy hearts this week
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Kids committing crimes is a big concern in the Panama City community. Just this week an...
Panama City residents ask for change after incidents at Rutherford
Bay County Sheriff's deputies tell us more than 15 students have been arrested following...
BDS Superintendent weighs in on Rutherford fight cause

Latest News

Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other...
LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
McDonald's is bringing back the McRib
Mounting public pressure has prompted Facebook to put on hold its work on a kids’ version of...
Facebook exec defends policies toward teens on Instagram
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.
Walmart to hire 150,000 workers ahead of holidays