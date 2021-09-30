Gulf Coast Basketball getting set for start of fall practice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The season for area teams of Northwest Florida, Chipola, and Gulf Coast are right around the corner.

“October 1, 2021, is our first official day [of practice],” said Gulf Coast head coach, Phil Gaffney. “Right now, we’re allowed to go voluntary for eight hours a week. October one, it’s not voluntary and it’s unlimited, so we can practice every day, or as long as we want. We can do that. We want, obviously, to practice every day, all the time. But we’re able to, so we’re kind of excited about that date, and we can start playing outside competition scrimmages, so it make sit exciting and kind of accelerate the season.”

The Commodores are set to accelerate their work Friday. Though Thursday, they’ll play one more intrasquad game, and they’ll do that in East Point.

Thursday will mark on last intrasquad scrimmage for the Dores, and they’ll do that down at Franklin High school.

“We’ll actually go to Franklin County tomorrow and we’re gonna play in front of the people out there,” said Coach Gaffney. “It’s our service area, so it’s a good idea for us to go down to Franklin County, kind of just a community outreach. So that will be a lot of fun to go down and play there, a little intra-squad. And then Saturday, three mini games, one of them against Shelton State, who’s number four in the country. A great barometer, one last tune up Thursday. And then playing for real against other people, even though it doesn’t count, it’s gonna be really fun.”

The mini games will take place at the University of West Georgia, and the team’s first regular season will be Monday, November 1, 2021 against Florida Coastal Prep at Gulf Coast State College.

