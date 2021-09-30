Local vet talks about declawing cats

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Social Media was buzzing on Tuesday over a decision by a Pennsylvania City Council to ban declawing your cat.

Council members in Pittsburgh voted to ban declawing unless it’s medically needed. Violators could face a $500 fine.

A lot of animal activists on social media are calling this a purrfect decision. Dr. Gerrie Barr from VetsPets in Panama City Beach explains in the video below what declawing actually is and if there are alternatives.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.