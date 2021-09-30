Overnight crash leaves one seriously injured

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A crash on Front Beach Road has left a Georgia man seriously injured.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, a car and a motorcycle were traveling on Front Beach Road Wednesday night.

They say the driver of the car then reached into the passenger seat for something causing the vehicle to drift.

Troopers say the driver hit the rear tire of the motorcycle causing it to slide out of control.

The driver of the motorcycle received serious injuries and we’re told the driver of the car was not injured.

