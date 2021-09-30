Advertisement

“Re-Tree-PC” Save a Tree, Grow a Tree

Tree canopies help the environment and the local people of panama city
By Jacquelyn Kisic
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local non-profit group “Re-tree-P-C” has a mission.

It’s helping Panama City grow back the trees that were stripped away by hurricane Michael.

Re-Tree-PC plans on planting over 100,000 in the local area
The category five storm wiped out more than a million trees in Panama City.

“So our tree canopy was greatly disturbed, about 80% of our tree canopy was destroyed,” said Sean DePalma, quality of life director for Panama City.

Tree canopies are important to our environment. The leaves and branches help reduce air pollution, provide shade, and improve wildlife habitats.

Much of that vanished when Hurricane Michael hit.

“We needed to see what we currently have in the city and then we’re going to go to a tree management plan to see how to reclaim as much as the canopy as possible,” said Depalma.

To help replant these trees, a local non-profit, re-tree-pc, partnered with the quality of life organization. Its goal is to build back those tree canopies.. one limb at a time.

By 2025, the Re-tree-PC initiative group says its mission is to plant more than 100,000 trees here in Panama City and they’re asking for volunteers to come out to help and enjoy the fun.

“We’re looking to replant both city effort and citizen efforts combined,” said Depalma.

It’s a massive project, years in the making.. and it’s supported by a federal grant.

While it takes years to replace what was lost in one day Panama City will once again have the tree-lined communities.. that were left bare by hurricane Michael.

To find out how to get involved, click the link at ReTreePC.com

