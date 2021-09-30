Advertisement

Road rage incident leads to one arrest

Stock Cop Lights
Stock Cop Lights
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A road rage incident near Niceville Wednesday led to one vehicle ramming another and shots being fired in response.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports a Crestview resident says he and another man were in a pickup truck near Hwy. 20 and 293 around 4:30 p.m.

The Crestview resident says he used the shoulder of the road to pass a car that was waiting to turn left onto County Line Road from Hwy. 20.

The resident says that’s when the driver of the car, identified as Taylor Sylvester, 22, began to chase the pickup truck and rammed its rear bumper.

Later on, as the truck was traveling on Hwy. 85, the resident says the car came out of nowhere and hit the truck’s driver side door several times. The victim says he feared for his life and shot one round from his handgun towards the car.

Sylvester is charged by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October
Freeport trainer dies suddenly, his family and the Bulldogs mourning the loss
Freeport football team dealing with heavy hearts this week
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Kids committing crimes is a big concern in the Panama City community. Just this week an...
Panama City residents ask for change after incidents at Rutherford
Bay County Sheriff's deputies tell us more than 15 students have been arrested following...
BDS Superintendent weighs in on Rutherford fight cause

Latest News

The driver of the motorcycle received serious injuries and we're told the driver of the car was...
Overnight crash leaves one seriously injured
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning
The pickleball fundraiser is raising money in the name of breast cancer awareness.
Dink for Pink in the name of Breast Cancer Awareness
Pickleball Tournament for breast cancer awareness
Pickleball Tournament for breast cancer awareness