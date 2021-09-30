Road rage incident leads to one arrest

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A road rage incident near Niceville Wednesday led to one vehicle ramming another and shots being fired in response.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports a Crestview resident says he and another man were in a pickup truck near Hwy. 20 and 293 around 4:30 p.m.

The Crestview resident says he used the shoulder of the road to pass a car that was waiting to turn left onto County Line Road from Hwy. 20.

The resident says that’s when the driver of the car, identified as Taylor Sylvester, 22, began to chase the pickup truck and rammed its rear bumper.

Later on, as the truck was traveling on Hwy. 85, the resident says the car came out of nowhere and hit the truck’s driver side door several times. The victim says he feared for his life and shot one round from his handgun towards the car.

Sylvester is charged by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported.

