This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are many types of educators that play a part in teaching kids in the community. This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Christina Adams-Volpe.

Christina is a paraprofessional at Rutherford High School.

This is her seventh year working in Bay District Schools.

She says she got involved with teaching because it allowed her more time with her family. Once she got her start in education, she couldn’t stop.

Christina looks forward to being a bright spot in every student’s day.

“Knowing that I might be just the one person that gives them something positive out of the day,” Christina said. “For those that may not have the best home life. It warms my heart to know that they know I’m there for them.”

Christina says she is very touched by winning this award and it gave her a sense of validation for all of her hard work. Congratulations Christina!

