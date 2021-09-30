Advertisement

Three Halloween themed exhibitions opening at PC Center for the Arts

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Center for the Arts Marketing/Exhibition Coordinator Anastasia Dengerud stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio Thursday to talk about three new spooktacular exhibitions that will be on display throughout October.

“Cut From the Same Cloth” is an exhibition by a collective of artists from different areas of the world. There’s also a showcase of work by Katherine Voorhis that will be on display. The third exhibition is the Haunted Higby Spider Cavern, a creepy immersive experience created by the Bay Arts Alliance team.

All three exhibitions will run through the month of October. To find out more, watch the video attached.

