Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning. But we do have a few clouds moving in from the west. It’ll lead toward a little filtered sunshine out the door this morning. Otherwise, you may run into a bit of patchy fog once again, largely across I-10 and into the Wiregrass of South Alabama.

Temperatures are warm and humid out the door with most getting going near 70 degrees. With partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead today, and not as much sunshine as days prior, we’ll still manage to warm into the mid 80s.

Plenty of moisture aloft continues to surge into the Northeastern Gulf today leading to us seeing a bit more of the clouds than sun today. We’ll start partly cloudy and see a few more clouds increase into the afternoon, especially inland.

Our ridge of high pressure has weakened a bit and that will allow for some of us to deal with a few spotty showers today. They’ll be found largely in the Western Panhandle where we saw them yesterday in Okaloosa and Walton County. But as the sea breeze kicks in this afternoon, in combination with westerly steering flow, that may help develop a few more storms around Hwy20 and maybe I-10.

An upper level ridge of high pressure moves into the Southeast for the end of the week. By Friday and Saturday we’ll see our skies clear out a bit more as the ridge strengthens and temperatures will also warm in a bit more sunshine to finish the week. Highs may even approach 90 for some to finish off the work week and start the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a small chance for a quick shower or rumble of thunder in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us seeing a bit more sunshine than clouds into Friday and Saturday with warmer temperatures.

