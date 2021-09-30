Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 12-year-old after a reported shooting Thursday morning in Panama City.

The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. at a home on Kraft Avenue.

Deputies say three juveniles were arguing in the front yard of the home. That’s when officials say one of them, a 12-year-old, allegedly pulled out a handgun. We’re told the other two juveniles ran inside the home. That’s when deputies say the 12-year-old fired a shot through the door of the residence before taking off on a bicycle.

Officials say they located the child at a home on Gray Avenue. The child was arrested. They also say they recovered the firearm the child allegedly used.

The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an occupied dwelling, and grand theft.

Deputies say the 12-year-old was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice. They also tell us nobody was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.