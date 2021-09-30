WCSO teaches Criminal Justice class at Chipley High School

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wanted to find a new way to connect with students. That’s when Deputy Dakota Jarvis brought up the idea of creating a Criminal Justice class at Chipley High School.

“I went through this exact same program back when I was in high school and it brought something to the community that was very much needed,” Deputy Jarvis said.

The Sheriff’s Office moved forward with the idea, and sent out an interest survey to local middle schoolers. After the students took the survey, Criminal Justice was the second most popular elective, falling only to culinary.

The new Criminal Justice program lasts four years, and already has 61 students enrolled at Chipley High School.

“I decided to take it mainly because I want to be a lawyer, and I thought it was interesting, you know, a new class we can take,” 9th grade student Ja’Corian Guster said.

According to Deputy Jarvis, in their first three years, students will build a foundation for learning about the Criminal Justice System. In their fourth and final year, students will have a couple of options to further their learning.

“The first option we have for them is if they’re interested in the Law Enforcement Academy or Corrections Academy, they can do that at the Florida Panhandle Technical College,” Deputy Jarvis said.

If they want to go the college route instead, they’ll have the opportunity to dual enroll at Florida State University Panama City. However, officials say this program isn’t just about recruiting law enforcement officers.

“It’s designed to give them an education in a topic that is very sensitive to society today,” Deputy Jarvis said.

“It really opens up the perspective to show you why things happen, how things are done, and it opens you up to see what you want to change or what you think should stay the same,” Guster added.

Deputy Jarvis said he has received positive feedback about the program, and is looking to expand it to Vernon High School next school year.

