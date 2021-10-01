Deer Point Elementary staff spread awareness for childhood cancer

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the symbol is a gold ribbon.

Staff at Deer Point Elementary School showed their appreciation for the campaign by wearing the color gold, and they made gold decorations throughout the school.

Teachers wearing custom T-shirts for Childhood Awareness Month (Deer Point Elementary School)

“We decided to have this special day because we currently have a student in fourth grade who is battling cancer and is currently in treatment,” said 5th-grade teacher Sheilah Hood.

That student, Kylea Hayes, has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma. A former Deer Point student, Kindal Susi, who’s battling leukemia, is now a senior at Mosley High School. Her mom is a teacher at Deer Point.

“Her mother actually had to stop working this year due to being there and taking care of her child,” Hood said.

“It’s not just about the student suffering, but also the families suffering,” said 3rd-grade teacher Roxanne Register.

To help support these two students in our area, click the links below:

