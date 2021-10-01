Final suspects arrested in sixteen-year-old murder case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The final two suspects wanted by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a cold case murder from 2005 have been arrested.

According to OCSO deputies, the suspected trigger man, 44-year-old Victor Stanton of Fairhope, Alabama, is being held in the Dallas Jail in Dallas, Texas for the shooting of Luis Gonzalez in Fort Walton Beach back in 2005. Deputies say the fourth suspect, 42-year-old Bennie Richardson from Loxley, Alabama turned himself into authorities earlier in September. The two other defendants, Adrian Watson and Marcus Snowden, had already been located and arrested.

