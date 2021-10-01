Advertisement

Final suspects arrested in sixteen-year-old murder case

Richard Bennie (left), Victor Stanton (right)
Richard Bennie (left), Victor Stanton (right)(Parker McClellan)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The final two suspects wanted by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a cold case murder from 2005 have been arrested.

According to OCSO deputies, the suspected trigger man, 44-year-old Victor Stanton of Fairhope, Alabama, is being held in the Dallas Jail in Dallas, Texas for the shooting of Luis Gonzalez in Fort Walton Beach back in 2005. Deputies say the fourth suspect, 42-year-old Bennie Richardson from Loxley, Alabama turned himself into authorities earlier in September. The two other defendants, Adrian Watson and Marcus Snowden, had already been located and arrested.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning
Kids committing crimes is a big concern in the Panama City community. Just this week an...
Panama City residents ask for change after incidents at Rutherford
Freeport trainer dies suddenly, his family and the Bulldogs mourning the loss
Freeport football team dealing with heavy hearts this week
Stock Cop Lights
Road rage incident leads to one arrest

Latest News

Blake Dawson with Beachfront Adventures joined us in studio to talk about this year's Halloween...
Halloween Haunt Nights
The exhibit is free to experience!
Spooktacular attraction at The Center for the Arts
Spooky season is here
Spooky season is here
Team registration is open for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. The walk is...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk registering teams