Fly Angler breaks World Record at the Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo

By Jenny Brown
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The competition at the Panama City Beach fishing rodeo got a little more exciting Thursday afternoon. Professional Fly Angler Meredith McCord, caught a 30.9-pound Amberjack Thursday afternoon breaking the world record for her category. She caught an 18-pound fish the day prior, coming in at a half-pound too small. She thought she might have missed her chance but she persevered and the timing was just right.

“We had the fish, we had the bait up but we just couldn’t get a good shot at it until the last hour of the day. Then sure enough there it came up; Justin was chumming out live bait and I looked over and knew it was the one,” McCord said.

She is excited to have broken the world record and encourages everyone to get out and participate in the rodeo this year. The fishing rodeo will be ongoing through October 10th.

