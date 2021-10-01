Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning. But we do have some upper level clouds cruising in from the west, as well as, some home grown low level clouds expanding along the coast and to some inland areas. It may block up some sunshine this morning, however, we’ll be able to see some of the sun between clouds today.

We’re still warm and humid out the door with most getting the day started around 70 degrees. Dress comfortably for another sultry day ahead. With partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead today, like yesterday, we’ll still manage to warm into the mid 80s.

Plenty of moisture in the mid-levels continues to surge into our skies today leading to us seeing some sun and clouds mixed today. An upper level ridge of high pressure moves into the Southeast today and for the start of the weekend. That will help limit rain chances for today and tomorrow to an isolated small shower or two across all of NWFL.

So you’d be the lucky weather-lotto winner of the day if you happened to catch it today or tomorrow. We’ll go with a 10% chance or less today and Saturday before better rain chances start to arrive into the end of the weekend and next week as this pattern breaks down and a wetter one gets established. Until then we’ll be warm and humid today and tomorrow with highs near 90.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies with a 10% chance for an isolated small shower or rumble of thunder in the afternoon. Highs today approach 90°. Your 7 Day Forecast has a similar day for Saturday with hot and humid feels, Sunday may have a few scattered afternoon showers or rumbles of thunder.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.