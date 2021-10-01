Advertisement

Halloween Haunt Nights

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Blake Dawson, General Manager of Beachfront Adventures, joined us in studio to talk about their Halloween Haunt Nights event.

The event will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday October 1st through October 31st and features a haunted house, hay ride, paintball shooting gallery, kiddie maze and more.

For more information on this event, click the video attached to this web script.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning
Kids committing crimes is a big concern in the Panama City community. Just this week an...
Panama City residents ask for change after incidents at Rutherford
Freeport trainer dies suddenly, his family and the Bulldogs mourning the loss
Freeport football team dealing with heavy hearts this week
Stock Cop Lights
Road rage incident leads to one arrest

Latest News

Richard Bennie (left), Victor Stanton (right)
Final suspects arrested in sixteen-year-old murder case
The exhibit is free to experience!
Spooktacular attraction at The Center for the Arts
Spooky season is here
Spooky season is here
Team registration is open for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. The walk is...
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk registering teams