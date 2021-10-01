PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Blake Dawson, General Manager of Beachfront Adventures, joined us in studio to talk about their Halloween Haunt Nights event.

The event will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday October 1st through October 31st and features a haunted house, hay ride, paintball shooting gallery, kiddie maze and more.

For more information on this event, click the video attached to this web script.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.