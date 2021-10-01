Hurricane Ida cleaning supply drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you have cleaning supplies you aren’t using and want to donate them to those in need, a supply drive for Hurricane Ida victims will be held this Saturday.

A truck will be ready for loading at Rosenwald High School this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. to collect items for Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana.

Some of the items needed in this drive include towels, old clothing that can be used for cleaning, dishwashing liquid, and any other cleaning supplies.

Lyn Masslieno is hosting the event and expressed his feelings about participating in this drive.

“A lot of the people in Louisiana came over and collected supplies and they helped us in our time of need, so for us to be able to help them in their time of need is a blessing,” he said.

Rosenwald High principal Jonathan McQuagge also went on to tell us how much it means to him to be able to host the event at his school.

“No matter what community it is it’s important for schools to be active. It teaches our students responsibility. It teaches them to care for other people, to help those in need,” he said.

If you would like to donate supplies for this event, you can either come to the event or drop off donation items at the front office of Rosenwald High School Friday to be loaded onto the truck on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.