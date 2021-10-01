Lynn haven named in top 10 safest cities in state again

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The annual listings of the “Safest Cities in Florida” study by World Population Review is out for this year. One Bay County city has been high in the rankings for the fifth year in a row.

With a population of almost 21,000, The City of Lynn Haven ranked in the top ten safest cities in the state for the second year in a row. This review uses statistics from FBI Uniform Crime Reporting and the U.S. Census Bureau to find per capita crime rates.

“You think about if you were going to look for an area to live, you would look where the safest cities in Florida and you have one of the safest right here in Bay County,” Police Chief Rickie Ramie said.

Based on violent and property crime data, Lynn Haven ranked the eighth safest city in the state by the World Population Review.

“It requires a lot of training, a lot of hard work, a lot of time spent making sure that we’re doing the right thing,” City Manager Vickie Gainer said.

Lynn Haven had a violent crime rate of 1.41 per thousand people. Compare that to the state average of 3.78. Lynn Haven’s property crime rate was 15.1 per thousand people. Compare that to the state average of 21.46.

“Our officers when you’re out in the City of Lynn Haven you see them everywhere. They’re in marked cars, unmarked cars, we’re proactive in our traffic efforts,” said Ramie.

Both being proactive and communicating is said to be the key to things working so well around the community.

“Communication with the public in all aspects, communication with the city government and getting their support and communicating with other local agencies within Bay County,” said Ramie.

Lynn Haven Police Department’s mission is to serve all citizens with respect and they’re committed to protecting life and property.

“I think that citizens should be proud of our police department for working so hard to keep them safe,” said Gainer.

And safety through a proactive approach is the department’s way of enhancing the city’s quality of life for another year in a row.

In previous years the Review ranked Lynn Haven the seventh safest city in 2020, number 13 in 2019, number 25 in 2018, number 46 in 2017 and number 56 in 2016.

Ramie said topping spot number eight next year will be tough, but the department is proactive in stopping crime from happening. The biggest safety tip Ramie can offer the public is if you see something, say something.

