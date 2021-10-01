Advertisement

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk registering teams

Team registration is open for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. The walk is...
Team registration is open for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. The walk is designed to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and patient services.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - October kicks off breast cancer awareness month. It’s a time to bring awareness to early detection and advancements in breast cancer treatment.

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is now registering teams. The event was virtual last year due to Covid-19 concerns. This year, the walk will be held at Aaron Bessant Park, but safety protocols will be in place.

The annual walk is designed to recognize survivors, promote early detection and raise money for cancer research and patient services. NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster, a breast cancer survivor, is this year’s event lead.

The walk will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 30 at Aaron Bessant Park.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer team registration

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning
Kids committing crimes is a big concern in the Panama City community. Just this week an...
Panama City residents ask for change after incidents at Rutherford
Freeport trainer dies suddenly, his family and the Bulldogs mourning the loss
Freeport football team dealing with heavy hearts this week
Stock Cop Lights
Road rage incident leads to one arrest

Latest News

Sneads and Liberty get football wins Thursday, Liberty also wins on the volleyball court
Sneads and Liberty win on the football field, Liberty also gets volleyball win
Florida will face a severe nursing shortage by the year 2035 according to a report by the...
Nursing shortage getting worse
Teachers and Students spreading awareness on National Childhood Awareness Day.
Deer Point Elementary staff spread awareness for childhood cancer
A big fish was caught in PCB
Big Fish Catch