Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk registering teams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - October kicks off breast cancer awareness month. It’s a time to bring awareness to early detection and advancements in breast cancer treatment.

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is now registering teams. The event was virtual last year due to Covid-19 concerns. This year, the walk will be held at Aaron Bessant Park, but safety protocols will be in place.

The annual walk is designed to recognize survivors, promote early detection and raise money for cancer research and patient services. NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster, a breast cancer survivor, is this year’s event lead.

The walk will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 30 at Aaron Bessant Park.

