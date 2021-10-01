Advertisement

Nursing shortage getting worse

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida will face a severe nursing shortage by the year 2035 according to a report by the Florida Hospital Association and Safety Net Hospitals.

The problem is compounded by too few entering the profession and too many leaving.

The report found Florida will be short more than 59,000 nurses by 2035.

The pandemic has made an already bad situation worse.

“We have a crisis today because of what our hospitals, staff have experienced throughout the pandemic, the stress, and strain,” said Florida Hospital Association CEO Mary Mayhew.

Over the next 14 years, Florida’s population will increase by more than four million.

The fastest-growing segment is those over 65.

“That population is the one most likely to use inpatient services, outpatient services, emergency room services,” said Justin Senior, CEO of Safety Net Hospitals.

Quality healthcare is a big draw for both people and companies who want to move to Florida.

Ultimately, not having enough nurses could impact the state’s economic and population growth.

The study recommends the state adds at least 4,000 new nurses every year.

There are now more than 18 nursing schools in Florida.

Senior said there are plenty of applicants, but not enough seats or faculty.

“The number of applicants to nursing schools has actually increased, but if the number of seats doesn’t increase, the number of faculty members doesn’t increase, then all you have is more applicants,” said Senior.

Willa Fuller is the Executive Director of the Florida Nurses Association.

“More forms you have to fill out, more things we have to document. And you know, one of the things now is that even satisfaction is measured by a survey,” said Fuller.

The report also found if barriers to health care are lifted, such as expanding Medicaid, the need for nurses could increase by a third, to almost 100,000.

Recommendations include using Florida’s strengths to recruit, expanding training in non-metro areas, and increasing the faculty Senior said is lacking.

The problem is also made worse by nursing staffing companies that hire nurses, then lease them back to hospitals at a premium.

Most Read

Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October
Freeport trainer dies suddenly, his family and the Bulldogs mourning the loss
Freeport football team dealing with heavy hearts this week
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning
Kids committing crimes is a big concern in the Panama City community. Just this week an...
Panama City residents ask for change after incidents at Rutherford

Latest News

Sneads and Liberty get football wins Thursday, Liberty also wins on the volleyball court
Sneads and Liberty win on the football field, Liberty also gets volleyball win
Teachers and Students spreading awareness on National Childhood Awareness Day.
Deer Point Elementary staff spread awareness for childhood cancer
A big fish was caught in PCB
Big Fish Catch
Childhood cancer awareness month
Childhood Cancer Awareness