Old Vanity Fair property gets new tenants

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The former Factory Stores of America in Graceville, more commonly known as the Vanity Fair Outlet, closed down at the end of 2020. Now, a new company, McNeil Technologies, will be moving into the building.

McNeil Technologies is a company that manufactures fiberglass lining for wastewater systems across the country. Their current home is in Bonifay, but they were looking for a place to expand to.

With the addition of McNeil Technologies to the community, officials say around 40 to 50 jobs will be created for Jackson County, specifically Graceville, residents.

Of the 100,000 square foot facility they will be moving into, McNeil Technologies will only be using less than half of that space. The other half, about 55,000 square feet, will be available for lease.

“We have been in discussion with other businesses already to help them fill that space,” Jackson County Director of Business Development Zach Gilmore said.

This addition won’t only be bringing jobs to the area, but it will also be taking care of the old building.

“A building that was in distress, it really needed somebody in there to take care of it, to revitalize it, and they are doing just that,” Gilmore said.

According to Gilmore, more information about the project will be released in the coming weeks.

