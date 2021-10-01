Advertisement

PCPD still searching for Outrigger Lounge deadly shooter

Police officials said Deerik Bell, 37, is allegedly responsible for shooting and killing an innocent bystander on September 3rd.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been almost a month since the shooting at the Outrigger Lounge in Panama City left one dead over Labor Day Weekend.

Police officials said Deerik Bell, 37, is allegedly responsible for shooting and killing an innocent bystander on September 3rd. He has reportedly been on the loose since the incident and now police need the public’s help in locating him.

They said Bell is considered dangerous and could possibly be armed. Lieutenant Chris Taylor said Bell had only been released from prison for about five and a half months when he allegedly committed this crime. That night, Bell reportedly got into an altercation at the lounge with another suspect, Lequentin Williams, when officers said they both pulled out guns. Tracy Eckman was considered to be an innocent bystander when he was allegedly shot and killed by Bell. Taylor said Bell has active warrants for felony murder, attempted second degree murder, and felon in possession of firearms.

“At this point we’re needing him, or someone who’s willing to help locate him and bring this forward for Mr. Eckman, his family and the community as a whole. Nobody wants to have a felon that is possibly looking at a murder sentence continuing to run the streets to run the streets scared,” said Taylor.

Taylor said resistance from the community to help locate Bell has been one of the biggest obstacles. If you have any information about Bell’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call the panama city police department.

