Spooktacular attraction at The Center for the Arts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Downtown Panama City, Halloween is in full force.

The Center for the Arts is gearing up for its Halloween exhibit kick-off.

Ravenwood’s Spider Cavern will open on October 2nd at 6 p.m. The free exhibit features an interactive spider walk-through with multiple surprises.

There will also be an exhibit featuring 5 different artists all from different areas in the world. Their art will be on display all of October.

