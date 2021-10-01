Advertisement

Spooktacular attraction at The Center for the Arts

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Downtown Panama City, Halloween is in full force.

The Center for the Arts is gearing up for its Halloween exhibit kick-off.

Ravenwood’s Spider Cavern will open on October 2nd at 6 p.m. The free exhibit features an interactive spider walk-through with multiple surprises.

There will also be an exhibit featuring 5 different artists all from different areas in the world. Their art will be on display all of October.

To hear more about what the Center for the Arts has going on during October, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

