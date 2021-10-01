Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

The warm and humid weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another quiet, but warm and humid night here in the panhandle w/lows near 70. On Friday we can see highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will be small (10%). As we head into the weekend expect mostly dry weather with small rain chances only on Sunday. Highs this weekend will remain 85-90 w/lows near 70. Better rain chances move in next week.

