Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another quiet, but warm and humid night here in the panhandle w/lows near 70. On Friday we can see highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will be small (10%). As we head into the weekend expect mostly dry weather with small rain chances only on Sunday. Highs this weekend will remain 85-90 w/lows near 70. Better rain chances move in next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

