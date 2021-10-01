Advertisement

Twelve-year-old arrested after gunshots Thursday morning

Just days after Panama City residents spoke out about ongoing juvenile violence, another...
Just days after Panama City residents spoke out about ongoing juvenile violence, another incident Thursday morning has left one more behind bars.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 12-year-old after a reported shooting Thursday morning in Panama City.

“We get on scene and find out there was a round fired through an apartment there,” Sergeant Chris Williams said, with Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations team.

Deputies said shots were fired just after 7:30 a.m. at a home on Kraft Avenue, forcing Cedar Grove Elementary School to go on lockdown.

Deputies said three juveniles were arguing in the front yard of the home before things got out of hand.

“During the course of their arguments, he wound up pulling a gun on the other two that were there. Those two fled inside the house on Kraft Avenue, and he got angry at them for leaving,” Williams said.

And that’s when Williams said he fired the gun through the front door, got on his bike, and left.

Officials said they located the child at his home on Gray Avenue. The child was arrested. They also said they recovered the firearm the child allegedly used, which deputies said he stole from a family member.

This incident happening just days after the fight at Rutherford High School, where a pellet gun was found on a student. And residents said they’re concerned.

“I’ve seen an uptake in kids fighting kids just problematic things with children,” one Panama City resident said.

“Everybody kids go to these schools with these other students, so we’re just trying to make sure that a kid, don’t get injured, or possibly killed,” another Panama City resident said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in either of these incidents.

The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an occupied dwelling, and grand theft. Deputies said the 12-year-old was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

