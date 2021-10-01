Advertisement

United Way adds thermometer sign to encourage donations

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thursday, Sept. 30, United Way of Northwest Florida planted a sign bearing the image of a thermometer in front of First Federal Bank in Marianna.

United Way Development Director Angela Kloph said the goal of the sign is to motivate the community to donate and help United Way reach its $15,000 goal. Kloph also added the organization was fortunate to receive grants after Hurricane Michael and COVID hit. However, now they are relying on donations from the community.

“It’s important to the community because it’s really meeting their own needs,” Kloph said. “We all know that we have neighbors, friends, [and] family that might be going through a rough time. People are still rebuilding, people are still dealing with the impact of COVID.”

According to Kloph, anyone donating to United Way can choose what organization their money will go to. More information on how to donate, go to https://unitedwaynwfl.org/.

