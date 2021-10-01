Advertisement

Woman arrested in 19-year-old cold case homicide

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman in connection with a nearly two-decades-long cold case homicide.

Officials say 37-year-old Mary Liza is being held in a California jail on an active warrant for the alleged 2002 murder of her 2-year-old daughter in Niceville.

Investigators reviewing the case asked the District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office to review the autopsy from 2002 to search for a mistake. In April, an amended autopsy report was made and confirmed the child’s death to be homicide consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Back in 2003, Liza reportedly told investigators she possibly could have done something to her daughter, but not realized it because she blacked out.

Officials said the active warrant will be served when Liza is extradited to Okaloosa County.

