Advertisement

4-H Peanut Butter Challenge kicks off in Marianna

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 100 million pounds of peanuts are grown in Jackson County every year. The local 4-H decided to use those peanuts to help both farmers, and those in need, by hosting a peanut butter drive.

While the event is not new to Jackson County, on Friday 4-H hosted the very first Peanut Butter Challenge Kickoff event. Sheriff Donnie Edenfield was the guest of honor at the ceremony and deposited the first peanut butter jar into the donations box.

4-H Youth Development Agent Caroline Chappell tells us peanut butter is full of nutrients, and a good staple food for those in need. She said more than 1,000 pounds of peanut butter was donated last year during this challenge, so they’re hoping to get more than 2,000 pounds this year.

”The mission of the peanut butter challenge is really to connect our farmers, who are pillars of our community, with our neighbors here in Jackson County who need support from local food banks, so we purchase peanut butter and donate it so we can increase the demand and peanut butter also is a shelf staple,” Chappell said.

Although this event has been going on for many years, one new member of 4-H says she is excited to take part.

”I’m really excited, this is awesome,” horticulture agent Ashley Kush said. “I’m new here in the community and I think it’s a great way to get to meet other people and really help and show what we can do for them.”

Peanut butter donations can be taken to UF IFAS Extension Jackson County at 2741 Penn Ave. Suite 3 in Marianna.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October
Two incidents in Walton County happened in the last two weeks where false information was...
The Walton County Sheriff is “Over It”
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning
Kids committing crimes is a big concern in the Panama City community. Just this week an...
Panama City residents ask for change after incidents at Rutherford
Freeport trainer dies suddenly, his family and the Bulldogs mourning the loss
Freeport football team dealing with heavy hearts this week

Latest News

20th Jazz by the Bay Festival hosted by the Gulf Jazz Society.
20th Jazz by the Bay Music Festival
Members of CPAR got together this Friday morning to load up a truck of supplies to take to...
CPAR Hurricane Ida victim supply drive
Almost 100 people came out to participate in a golf tournament held at Bay Point Golf Club this...
Golf tournament held for Addie and Baylor foundation
Members of Military Warrior Support Foundation, Keurig Dr. Pepper and Walmart traveled from all...
Wounded combat Veteran given mortgage-free home