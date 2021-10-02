Advertisement

CPAR Hurricane Ida victim supply drive

By Jenny Brown
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Members of CPAR, Central Panhandle Association of Realtors, got together this Friday morning to load up a truck of supplies to take to Louisiana for victims of Hurricane Ida. A month after Hurricane Ida devastated Louisiana, members of CPAR knew supplies would be needed to help get residents through tough times after the storm. They gathered a list of what was needed most, such as cleaning supplies, clothes, and non-perishable foods. They got a truck, set a time and a date, and started to load it up Friday morning.

“Well, we were so affected by Hurricane Michael. 70% of our members lost their homes or their homes were damaged. We were the recipients of so many people giving to us, so this is our opportunity to give back,” said Debbie Ashbrook, CEO of CPAR.

They were able to stuff the semi and roll out just after noon on Friday. They will be delivering these items to the storm victims on Saturday.

