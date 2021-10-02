Advertisement

Golf tournament held for Addie and Baylor foundation

By Jenny Brown
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Almost 100 people came out to participate in a golf tournament held at Bay Point Golf Club Friday afternoon to raise money for the Addie & Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation.

The purpose of the foundation is to make the world more loving, more fun, and more caring. The purpose of today’s fundraiser was to raise money to get books into the hands of young readers in our community. Addie and Baylor both loved to read. Their parents Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner wanted their legacy to live on.

“This is Addie and Baylor’s legacy. This is them going forward. This is set up to where they will be able to make a difference in the world long after we’re all gone,” Matt Kirchgessner said.

100-percent of the proceeds from Friday’s tournament will stay in Panama City Beach.

If you would like to donate to their foundation you can head to https://www.addieandbaylorfoundation.com.

