A local woman aims to raise Breast Cancer Awareness year-round

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Breast cancer takes on a life of itself,” Helen Dunham, Event Coordinator for Dink for Pink, said.

She is no stranger to the word cancer.

“I got breast cancer the first time in May of 2012, and then I got it again in May of 2018, and then in September of 2020,” Helen said.

This three-time breast cancer survivor is also too familiar with the physical and mental impacts of the disease.

“Completely changed my life,” Helen said. “People don’t realize how difficult radiation is, they don’t realize chemo, what it does to you. What it does to your family.”

Helen’s cancer treatment side effects caused her to fall. Resulting in two complete knee replacements.

“For almost 5 years I pretty much became sedentary,” Helen said. “I couldn’t do, I wasn’t able to do, the things I had done before.”

A woman that used to walk four miles a day, was facing the unknown, until.

“Two years ago I decided I was feeling better,” Helen said. “People had been asking me for years to come out and play pickleball.”

For Helen, pickleball gave her a new swing at life.

“I came out and started playing pickleball and very shortly got addicted to it,” Helen said. “Now I play pickleball 6 days a week and I absolutely love it. It changed my life.”

Although she may have opponents on the court.

“People that I associate with here playing pickleball have always been kind and supportive,” Helen said. “It’s a lot of fun. They’re like family.”

Helen took her love for pickleball to the next level. She started the fundraiser Dink for Pink to raise money for the Foye Belle Foundation. The foundation provides resources for patients going through cancer treatment.

The goal? To acknowledge breast cancer for more than one month out of the year.

“I want to do it all year round,” Helen said. “People get breast cancer every day, people die from breast cancer every day, and people need support from breast cancer every day.”

It’s support Helen plans to provide to the community for years to come.

