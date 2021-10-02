Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle w/lows near 70. Winds will be Calm. Saturday will start off sunny, but clouds will increase late in the day. Rain chances will be small... 10-20%. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Expect more clouds on Sunday w/a better chances of storms. Rain chances will be 40%. Highs will reach the mid 80s. The rain chances increase more by Monday (60%) and Tuesday (70%) as a cold front approaches from the west. Rainfall amounts next week will range from 1-3″.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.