Weekend Forecast

Rain chances will be on the increase in the days ahead
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle w/lows near 70. Winds will be Calm. Saturday will start off sunny, but clouds will increase late in the day. Rain chances will be small... 10-20%. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Expect more clouds on Sunday w/a better chances of storms. Rain chances will be 40%. Highs will reach the mid 80s. The rain chances increase more by Monday (60%) and Tuesday (70%) as a cold front approaches from the west. Rainfall amounts next week will range from 1-3″.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

