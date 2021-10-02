Wounded combat Veteran given mortgage-free home

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Leaders from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Keurig Dr. Pepper and Walmart gathered in Marianna on Friday, Oct. 1 to present a mortgage-free home to Army Master Sargent Dennis Norrod.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation teams up with sponsors to give back to wounded combat veterans. Leaders of the foundation said they believe it’s important to show appreciation for our Vets, but they say it’s not just about giving Vets a home.

“When we award a home, we just don’t give them a home and walk away,” Military Warrior Support Foundation member Sandy Ignaszewski said. “We provide them that support and guidance that they need to become valued members of their community.”

According to Norrod, he feels blessed to receive this home for his family, and he appreciates that other families can receive this blessing as well.

“It gives me joy to know that everything that our families go through is truly appreciated,” Norrod said.

For more information on the Military Warriors Support Foundation, to donate or find out if you’re eligible to apply for a mortgage-free home, visit https://militarywarriors.org/.

