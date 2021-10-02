Advertisement

Wounded combat Veteran given mortgage-free home

Members of Military Warrior Support Foundation, Keurig Dr. Pepper and Walmart traveled from all...
Members of Military Warrior Support Foundation, Keurig Dr. Pepper and Walmart traveled from all over the country to Marianna to present Army Master Sargent Dennis Norrod with the key to his mortgage-free home.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Leaders from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Keurig Dr. Pepper and Walmart gathered in Marianna on Friday, Oct. 1 to present a mortgage-free home to Army Master Sargent Dennis Norrod.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation teams up with sponsors to give back to wounded combat veterans. Leaders of the foundation said they believe it’s important to show appreciation for our Vets, but they say it’s not just about giving Vets a home.

“When we award a home, we just don’t give them a home and walk away,” Military Warrior Support Foundation member Sandy Ignaszewski said. “We provide them that support and guidance that they need to become valued members of their community.”

According to Norrod, he feels blessed to receive this home for his family, and he appreciates that other families can receive this blessing as well.

“It gives me joy to know that everything that our families go through is truly appreciated,” Norrod said.

For more information on the Military Warriors Support Foundation, to donate or find out if you’re eligible to apply for a mortgage-free home, visit https://militarywarriors.org/.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October
Two incidents in Walton County happened in the last two weeks where false information was...
The Walton County Sheriff is “Over It”
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning
Kids committing crimes is a big concern in the Panama City community. Just this week an...
Panama City residents ask for change after incidents at Rutherford
Freeport trainer dies suddenly, his family and the Bulldogs mourning the loss
Freeport football team dealing with heavy hearts this week

Latest News

Members of CPAR got together this Friday morning to load up a truck of supplies to take to...
CPAR Hurricane Ida victim supply drive
Almost 100 people came out to participate in a golf tournament held at Bay Point Golf Club this...
Golf tournament held for Addie and Baylor foundation
Rain chances are on the increase in the panhandle.
Weekend Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase in the panhandle.
Weekend Forecast