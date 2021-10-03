Advertisement

Former Franklin County Schools counselor arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery

Kelley Mosley was arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery.
Kelley Mosley was arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Kelley Mosley for Lewd and Lascivious Battery charges involving a minor under the age of 18.

According to officials after an extensive investigation, after complaints that date back to April, it was uncovered that Mosley met and began a sexual relationship with a juvenile victim while working as a counselor for Franklin County Schools.

Authorities said that Mosely was fired from the school, but the relationship continued.

The sheriff’s office said that initially neither the suspect nor the victim confessed to the relationship nor was there enough evidence for an arrest at the time.

According to the sheriff’s office on September 29 at the FDLE office in Tallahassee, a former employer of Mosley’s shared with investigators a text they received revealing Mosley admitting to the relationship with the victim.

Officials said that Mosely stated she was going to turn herself in and hours later she walked into FDLE and provided a full confession.

According to law enforcement, Mosley voluntarily surrendered her phone where it was later examined and evidence involving the victim was discovered.

The victim was interviewed according to the sheriff’s office where they provided a statement admitting to having a relationship with Mosley.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that at this time, an arrest warrant for Lewd and Lascivious Battery was obtained and executed. Pending charges for a sexting issue will be addressed by FDLE upon the return of search warrants with social media apps.

