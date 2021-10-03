Advertisement

Saturday Night Forecast

By Jenny Brown
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be quiet, warm, and humid tonight in the Panhandle with mostly cloudy skies and lows near 70 degrees. The second half of our weekend holds about a 50% chance of showers and storms during the afternoon, otherwise skies will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to lower 80s. The rain chances will increase to a 60-70% coverage come Monday through Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west. Rainfall amounts next week will range anywhere from 1-3″.

Rain chances are on the increase in the panhandle.
Weekend Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase in the panhandle.
