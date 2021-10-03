Several Panama City organizations come together to host Nerf Gun Battle Royale

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ever heard the saying, all is fair in love and Nerf war?

Well that’s was the case at Frank Nelson Park on Saturday. Where kids were able to come out and enjoy the event hosted by Panama City’s Quality of Life.

We wanted to have a family fun safe event here at Frank Nelson. We partnered with our local chapter or Nerf enthusiast and some other local community groups to put on this event,” Sean DePalma, Panama City’s Quality of Life Director said.

There were over forty kids in attendance who came out to participate in the activities.

“As you see it’s a great turnout. Tons of children brought their own Nerf weapons and toys and we provided some as well. We brought over one thousand rounds that we brought, Nerf round with them to play with today,” DePalma said.

One parent expressed what it means to have an event like this in the community for her son and two of his friends.

“It’s everything for him. Otherwise, they’re sitting at home, playing video games, they’re able to get out and interact with other kids. Play, I’ve never seen him sweat so much in my life. He’s having a great time, I’m having a great time,” Traci Reed, a parent said.

First Presbyterian Panama City and Panama City Nerf partnered with the Quality of Life department to hold the event.

“I hope there are more events in the future and that way we could bring the community back in together. I think that’s what Bay County needs more community events like this. Especially for the kids,” Sylvia Mack,” Panama City Nerf Co-Owner said.

With the recent juvenile crimes going on across the area, DePalma says that hopefully with activities like this, kids can find another outlet.

“All of our programs are trying to focus on building the family back, also giving a platform for the family to come together and enjoy each other and the community to come together,” DePalma said.

DePalma adds the department is attempting to create spaces and activities that allow a platform to provide outlets for kids, rather than not having one and send them down a path parents don’t want them to go down.

He also adds the department will be holding tennis camps at frank nelson and even plan to host a game show night later in the week at Oakland Terrace.

