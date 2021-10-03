Advertisement

Spanish Trail Farms Pumpkin Patch opens

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now that it’s October, many people are getting into the fall spirit, and what better way to do that than to visit a pumpkin patch?

Spanish Trail Farms in Grand Ridge held its opening day on Saturday, Oct. 2, and it was filled with visitors from all different places. A pumpkin patch, corn maze, sunflowers, farm animals, and hayrides can all be found at Spanish trail farms throughout October.

Owner Trent Childs said the pumpkin patch came about last year by accident after the farm acquired some pumpkins.

“So we bush-hogged a cornfield and scattered the pumpkins, and the first day there were over 1,000 people here,” Childs said.

After a successful first year, they decided to make the pumpkin patch a tradition.

“This will be an annual thing,” Childs said. “It’s great to see everyone out here on what used to be an old dirt road. Small little farms grew and it’s great to have this going on in Grand Ridge, Florida.”

According to Childs, this pumpkin patch is about more than just fall fun. He believes it’s a way to educate people about farms.

“Products don’t just grow in the refrigerator,” he said. “Your vegetables come from most family farms (and) there’s a lot of hard work and effort that goes into everything we eat.”

Childs also said he believes after people come to the farm, they gain a new appreciation for local farmers.

“A lot of people I’ve noticed, when they realize what all goes into it, they get a new outlook and respect for the American farmers,” he said.

The Spanish Trail Farms Pumpkin Patch is located at 7202 Old Spanish Trail in Grand Ridge and will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the month of October. For more information on Spanish Trail Farms, follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/spanishtrailfarms/.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two incidents in Walton County happened in the last two weeks where false information was...
The Walton County Sheriff is “Over It”
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman in connection with a nearly...
Woman arrested in 19-year-old cold case homicide
Even though some consider viral Tik Tok's to just be challenges, officials warn students...
BDS officials warn of new Tik Tok challenge for October
The competition at the Panama City Beach fishing rodeo got a little more exciting Thursday...
Fly Angler breaks World Record at the Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo
In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food...
Historic increase in food stamp benefits starts in October

Latest News

Kelley Mosley was arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery.
Former Franklin County Schools counselor arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery
Families gathered Saturday Afternoon at Frank Nelson Park for a friendly competition of Nerf...
Several Panama City organizations come together to host Nerf Gun Battle Royale
Local woman aims to raise breast cancer awareness year-round
A local woman aims to raise Breast Cancer Awareness year-round
4-H Youth Development Agent Caroline Chappell introduced the Peanut Butter Challenge at...
4-H Peanut Butter Challenge kicks off in Marianna