Spanish Trail Farms Pumpkin Patch opens

GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now that it’s October, many people are getting into the fall spirit, and what better way to do that than to visit a pumpkin patch?

Spanish Trail Farms in Grand Ridge held its opening day on Saturday, Oct. 2, and it was filled with visitors from all different places. A pumpkin patch, corn maze, sunflowers, farm animals, and hayrides can all be found at Spanish trail farms throughout October.

Owner Trent Childs said the pumpkin patch came about last year by accident after the farm acquired some pumpkins.

“So we bush-hogged a cornfield and scattered the pumpkins, and the first day there were over 1,000 people here,” Childs said.

After a successful first year, they decided to make the pumpkin patch a tradition.

“This will be an annual thing,” Childs said. “It’s great to see everyone out here on what used to be an old dirt road. Small little farms grew and it’s great to have this going on in Grand Ridge, Florida.”

According to Childs, this pumpkin patch is about more than just fall fun. He believes it’s a way to educate people about farms.

“Products don’t just grow in the refrigerator,” he said. “Your vegetables come from most family farms (and) there’s a lot of hard work and effort that goes into everything we eat.”

Childs also said he believes after people come to the farm, they gain a new appreciation for local farmers.

“A lot of people I’ve noticed, when they realize what all goes into it, they get a new outlook and respect for the American farmers,” he said.

The Spanish Trail Farms Pumpkin Patch is located at 7202 Old Spanish Trail in Grand Ridge and will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the month of October. For more information on Spanish Trail Farms, follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/spanishtrailfarms/.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.