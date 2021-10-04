DeSantis and Trump downplay potential primary face off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - A new poll shows that if a presidential primary were held now, Governor Ron DeSantis and Former President Donald Trump would be virtually tied.

However, the Governor and Former President have downplayed the prospect of a DeSantis Presidential run in 2024 in recent days.

The latest comments put a damper on a common line of attack DeSantis has faced from his likely 2022 opponents.

Both Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Congressman Charlie Crist have repeatedly suggested if Governor Ron DeSantis were to win re-election, he’d resign and run for President in 2024.

“He’s running for President in 2024 and he’s forgetting Florida in 2022,” Crist said at a Democratic event in September.

“And then if he was to be successful, he’d be leaving halfway through his four-year term,” Fried said in a June interview.

Appearing on FOX News last Thursday, DeSantis said his focus is on Florida.

“I’m not considering doing anything beyond doing my job,” DeSantis said.

In a Yahoo Finance interview Sunday, the Former President had this to say about a potential DeSantis-Trump face off in 2024.

“I don’t think I will face him, because I don’t see that if I did it. I don’t see that. I think most people would drop out. I think he would drop out,” Trump said.

Chairman of Chairs for the Florida Republican Party Evan Power told us it’s no surprise DeSantis has attracted rumors of a Presidential run.

“What he’s done in Florida is made Florida model for the nation. And I think he’s invested as much as anything into selling how Florida has won. That of course makes him a national leader,” Power said.

As for the rumors of a potential Presidential-run working against the Governor in 2022; Republicans say they aren’t worried.

“I think it’s kind of a comical strategy for Democrats, cause they’re basically saying our Governor is doing such a great job that he’ll probably become President,” Power said.

Another idea that has been floated is the prospect of a Trump DeSantis ticket in 2024. It’s a possibility former President Trump has said he’d be open to.

When asked about the possibility of a potential Presidential run, the Governor’s Office referred us to a response DeSantis gave in early September.

“All the speculation about me is purely manufactured. I just do my job… I hear all this stuff and honestly, it’s nonsense. So, you know, I don’t really know what to say to rumors,” DeSantis said.