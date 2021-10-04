Advertisement

FHP educating the public during National Pedestrian Safety Month

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol is bringing awareness to pedestrian-involved accidents on our roadways.

From September to February, FHP officials say there is an increase in pedestrian-involved accidents, possibly caused by the time change.

So, local safety partners are encouraging pedestrians and motorists to work together to create safer roads.

To hear what FHP officials encourage pedestrians and drivers to do, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

