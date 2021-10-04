Florida space industry is booming

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Floridians in the North-Eastern part of the state were startled Thursday night by a sonic boom produced as a Space X capsule returned to Earth.

Question: “Should we expect to see more instances like that?”

“All of those old abandoned launch pads from way back in the early space days, they’re all coming to life,” Senator Bill Nelson Chief Administrator, NASA, said.

Nelson says Florida’s space industry is booming as a whole, and it’s not slowing anytime soon.

“If you add it all up it’s about $4 billion a year of dollar impact in the State of Florida just from the space business,” Nelson said.

As recently as this week, plans were announced to build a new $300 million satellite manufacturing plant in Florida. Nelson says, expect more where that came from

“Because it’s economical for them to do the manufacturing of satellites, that they are then going to put up in space, right from the launch center,” Nelson said.

Nelson said in the not-so-distant future humans will be landing on the moon once a year and we’ll see a manned mission to Mars within the next 20-years.

“We are in a whole new era of space activity. We are going back to the moon,” Nelson said. “We’re going to learn on the moon what we need to know and within your lifetime we’re going to the planet Mars.”

One thing is certain, no matter what the future of space exploration holds, you can expect Florida will be at the center of it all.

