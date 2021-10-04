Grand Ridge resident dies from injuries received in August crash
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Grand Ridge man has died from injuries he received during a crash that occurred in Jackson County, near Highway 90 and Inwood Road, in late August.
According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers on August 29, the 28-year-old driver was heading south on Inwood Road when they said his sport utility vehicle ran off the road, hit a mailbox and overturned.
Troopers said he was thrown from the vehicle.
Officials said the driver succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.