Grand Ridge resident dies from injuries received in August crash

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a traffic crash in Jackson County in late August.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Grand Ridge man has died from injuries he received during a crash that occurred in Jackson County, near Highway 90 and Inwood Road, in late August.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers on August 29, the 28-year-old driver was heading south on Inwood Road when they said his sport utility vehicle ran off the road, hit a mailbox and overturned.

Troopers said he was thrown from the vehicle.

Officials said the driver succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

