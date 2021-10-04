Grand Ridge resident dies from injuries received in August crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Grand Ridge man has died from injuries he received during a crash that occurred in Jackson County, near Highway 90 and Inwood Road, in late August.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers on August 29, the 28-year-old driver was heading south on Inwood Road when they said his sport utility vehicle ran off the road, hit a mailbox and overturned.

Troopers said he was thrown from the vehicle.

Officials said the driver succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.

