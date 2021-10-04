Matthew Lopez reflects on Tony Award winning play ‘The Inheritance’
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Matthew Lopez not only grew up in Panama City but started his theater career here as well.
Lopez won the Tony Award for Best Play for ‘The Inheritance’ bringing in a second Tony into his family. His aunt won a Tony Award in the 80′s.
Lopez is currently working on several project including a Broadway Musical.
