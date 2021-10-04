Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s going to be an active morning on satellite and radar with scattered storms developing. We’ll see an unsettled pattern through much of the early week forecast. So ready those umbrellas for this week!

Otherwise, we’re still warm and humid with temperatures starting out near 70°, or in the low 70s. Dress comfortably and grab the rain gear out the door. Highs today top out in the low 80s due to the clouds and showers or thunderstorms around.

A cut off low in the upper levels of the atmosphere is settling into the Mississippi Valley today. With plenty of moisture to work with through all layers of the atmosphere from the surface to aloft due to southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico, we’ll have the capability of creating bouts of heavy rains over the next several days as the low sits to our west.

There’s potential for this setup to create excessive rainfall over NWFL from today through Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Isolated flash flooding will be possible especially by midweek with this unsettled pattern. Rainfall totals are expected to be generally 1-3″ across the Panhandle with the higher amounts for the Western Panhandle where it’s possible we could see some pockets of up to 6″ possible through Wednesday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain possible in the morning, then becoming likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs today reach the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of rain to go around for NWFL with periods of heavy rains at times through Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.